Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the number of new infections and hospitalizations down. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine. It’s that simple.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 216,154
- Total Positive – 4,804
- Percent Positive – 2.22%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.47%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,120 (-55)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 260
- Patients in ICU – 462 (-12)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 203,163
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,837
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047
- Total vaccine doses administered – 25,850,896
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 73,603
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 479,952
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.63%
|3.59%
|3.61%
|Central New York
|5.09%
|5.01%
|5.03%
|Finger Lakes
|4.33%
|4.30%
|4.27%
|Long Island
|2.71%
|2.72%
|2.71%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.29%
|2.40%
|2.43%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.38%
|5.35%
|5.35%
|New York City
|1.36%
|1.36%
|1.36%
|North Country
|5.26%
|5.32%
|5.39%
|Southern Tier
|3.38%
|3.49%
|3.61%
|Western New York
|4.39%
|4.46%
|4.49%
|Statewide
|2.43%
|2.45%
|2.47%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|Bronx
|1.16%
|1.17%
|1.16%
|Kings
|1.70%
|1.72%
|1.76%
|New York
|1.03%
|1.00%
|0.99%
|Queens
|1.30%
|1.29%
|1.27%
|Richmond
|1.53%
|1.50%
|1.51%
Yesterday, 2,449,618 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|29,852
|79
|Allegany
|4,344
|24
|Broome
|23,334
|121
|Cattaraugus
|7,244
|17
|Cayuga
|8,346
|22
|Chautauqua
|11,978
|58
|Chemung
|10,211
|67
|Chenango
|4,475
|27
|Clinton
|6,386
|47
|Columbia
|4,880
|5
|Cortland
|5,157
|23
|Delaware
|3,368
|20
|Dutchess
|34,935
|76
|Erie
|103,449
|266
|Essex
|2,150
|6
|Franklin
|4,012
|38
|Fulton
|5,998
|25
|Genesee
|6,652
|25
|Greene
|4,245
|21
|Hamilton
|425
|1
|Herkimer
|6,431
|47
|Jefferson
|8,272
|64
|Lewis
|3,431
|11
|Livingston
|5,495
|13
|Madison
|5,862
|31
|Monroe
|81,720
|217
|Montgomery
|5,608
|34
|Nassau
|211,636
|301
|Niagara
|23,271
|60
|NYC
|1,077,763
|1,265
|Oneida
|27,560
|103
|Onondaga
|49,737
|220
|Ontario
|9,012
|19
|Orange
|56,299
|119
|Orleans
|4,089
|22
|Oswego
|10,836
|80
|Otsego
|4,402
|16
|Putnam
|12,239
|30
|Rensselaer
|14,209
|64
|Rockland
|52,270
|85
|Saratoga
|19,498
|58
|Schenectady
|16,070
|53
|Schoharie
|2,214
|7
|Schuyler
|1,422
|6
|Seneca
|2,655
|7
|St. Lawrence
|9,828
|68
|Steuben
|9,488
|64
|Suffolk
|235,189
|433
|Sullivan
|8,190
|28
|Tioga
|4,789
|35
|Tompkins
|6,315
|27
|Ulster
|16,922
|36
|Warren
|5,141
|18
|Washington
|4,332
|19
|Wayne
|7,641
|47
|Westchester
|142,649
|101
|Wyoming
|4,199
|21
|Yates
|1,493
|7
Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,837. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Delaware
|2
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Steuben
|4
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|1
A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|754,754
|597
|Central New York
|588,870
|456
|Finger Lakes
|768,062
|714
|Long Island
|1,897,077
|3,107
|Mid-Hudson
|1,470,073
|1,620
|Mohawk Valley
|295,069
|381
|New York City
|6,736,102
|11,517
|North Country
|273,605
|220
|Southern Tier
|392,874
|359
|Western New York
|842,998
|1,062
|Statewide
|14,019,484
|20,033
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|694,370
|695
|Central New York
|546,559
|494
|Finger Lakes
|714,515
|842
|Long Island
|1,683,182
|3,675
|Mid-Hudson
|1,305,889
|1,973
|Mohawk Valley
|273,199
|326
|New York City
|5,986,146
|13,889
|North Country
|247,664
|334
|Southern Tier
|363,021
|450
|Western New York
|771,553
|1,315
|Statewide
|12,586,098
|23,993
