Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 209,381
  • Total Positive – 5,288
  • Percent Positive – 2.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.72%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,345 (+9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 334
  • Patients in ICU – 567 (+12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 199,511 (+300)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,372
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,965,748
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 65,058
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 343,878
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, September 22, 2021Thursday, September 23, 2021Friday, September 24, 2021
Capital Region3.80%3.81%3.67%
Central New York4.48%4.79%4.79%
Finger Lakes4.46%4.51%4.49%
Long Island3.59%3.48%3.49%
Mid-Hudson2.81%2.79%2.79%
Mohawk Valley4.58%4.69%4.69%
New York City1.82%1.78%1.70%
North Country5.71%5.48%5.37%
Southern Tier3.38%3.52%3.36%
Western New York4.26%4.37%4.36%
Statewide2.75%2.76%2.72%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, September 22, 2021Thursday, September 23, 2021Friday, September 24, 2021
Bronx1.89%1.82%1.77%
Kings1.91%1.89%1.81%
New York1.43%1.41%1.35%
Queens1.97%1.91%1.79%
Richmond2.26%2.12%1.99%

Yesterday, 5,288 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,384,687. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,70871
Allegany4,07716
Broome22,102114
Cattaraugus6,83328
Cayuga8,01332
Chautauqua11,19079
Chemung9,27793
Chenango4,24512
Clinton5,83056
Columbia4,71920
Cortland4,89432
Delaware3,13310
Dutchess33,96057
Erie99,889237
Essex1,9777
Franklin3,64748
Fulton5,43348
Genesee6,17629
Greene4,01214
Hamilton4091
Herkimer6,07819
Jefferson7,60141
Lewis3,2529
Livingston5,26433
Madison5,49036
Monroe78,767251
Montgomery5,18940
Nassau207,815352
Niagara22,35786
NYC1,059,5891,490
Oneida26,148100
Onondaga46,538213
Ontario8,64238
Orange54,852123
Orleans3,73523
Oswego9,86273
Otsego4,21318
Putnam11,92827
Rensselaer13,48341
Rockland51,09094
Saratoga18,59542
Schenectady15,43447
Schoharie2,10311
Schuyler1,31110
Seneca2,50610
St. Lawrence9,07241
Steuben8,63380
Suffolk229,286567
Sullivan7,87927
Tioga4,48420
Tompkins6,02423
Ulster16,44940
Warren4,76917
Washington4,03133
Wayne7,09956
Westchester141,220129
Wyoming3,95617
Yates1,4197

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Columbia1
Erie3
Fulton1
Kings3
Nassau2
Niagara2
Oneida1
Onondaga3
Ontario1
Oswego1
Queens2
Richmond1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Warren1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 34,764 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 31,046 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region745,5091,036
Central New York582,555772
Finger Lakes756,8311,318
Long Island1,858,1026,330
Mid-Hudson1,444,0702,862
Mohawk Valley291,014467
New York City6,560,08118,833
North Country270,365437
Southern Tier387,947735
Western New York828,2421,974
Statewide13,724,71634,764

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region685,4921,079
Central New York540,537663
Finger Lakes704,273963
Long Island1,642,1724,650
Mid-Hudson1,280,1562,460
Mohawk Valley269,340445
New York City5,817,56918,471
North Country243,952399
Southern Tier358,004664
Western New York759,1181,252
Statewide12,300,61331,046

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19