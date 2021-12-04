New York State COVID update Saturday, December 4

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. Three more omicron variant cases have been confirmed by the DOH.

“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Governor Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 207,831

Total Positive – 9,907

Percent Positive – 4.77%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)

Patients Newly Admitted – 494

Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)

Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Capital Region 55.74 60.31 66.51 Central New York 49.67 56.08 61.60 Finger Lakes 61.53 66.75 73.51 Long Island 41.63 47.44 52.50 Mid-Hudson 29.87 33.17 36.88 Mohawk Valley 64.17 70.77 77.18 New York City 18.66 20.42 22.44 North Country 62.53 68.40 73.75 Southern Tier 56.71 63.26 71.33 Western New York 68.88 73.06 80.43 Statewide 36.11 39.73 43.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Capital Region 8.15% 8.17% 8.05% Central New York 8.12% 8.41% 7.98% Finger Lakes 10.69% 10.89% 10.58% Long Island 5.50% 5.83% 5.90% Mid-Hudson 3.98% 4.26% 4.37% Mohawk Valley 8.90% 9.31% 8.74% New York City 2.10% 2.23% 2.25% North Country 9.36% 9.67% 9.22% Southern Tier 6.49% 6.77% 6.50% Western New York 10.92% 11.32% 11.15% Statewide 4.61% 4.85% 4.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Bronx 2.02% 2.15% 2.24% Kings 1.89% 1.97% 2.04% New York 1.61% 1.67% 1.62% Queens 2.70% 2.94% 2.92% Richmond 3.45% 3.71% 3.73%

As of Friday, December 3, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 35,159 176 Allegany 6,191 45 Broome 28,853 123 Cattaraugus 10,337 83 Cayuga 9,951 49 Chautauqua 15,521 111 Chemung 13,197 102 Chenango 5,727 48 Clinton 8,349 70 Columbia 5,880 38 Cortland 6,194 30 Delaware 4,625 49 Dutchess 38,515 159 Erie 128,371 961 Essex 3,073 14 Franklin 5,630 52 Fulton 8,040 43 Genesee 8,949 80 Greene 5,078 20 Hamilton 525 – Herkimer 8,587 30 Jefferson 11,736 79 Lewis 4,316 18 Livingston 7,459 57 Madison 7,614 51 Monroe 100,149 639 Montgomery 7,406 53 Nassau 229,198 688 Niagara 29,625 205 NYC 1,142,207 2,265 Oneida 33,993 197 Onondaga 60,869 312 Ontario 12,079 105 Orange 63,182 188 Orleans 5,730 54 Oswego 14,611 98 Otsego 5,574 41 Putnam 13,335 45 Rensselaer 17,938 127 Rockland 55,960 116 Saratoga 25,582 199 Schenectady 19,780 87 Schoharie 2,816 22 Schuyler 2,007 18 Seneca 3,400 40 St. Lawrence 13,331 119 Steuben 12,958 100 Suffolk 259,340 830 Sullivan 9,903 73 Tioga 6,548 31 Tompkins 7,625 68 Ulster 19,468 72 Warren 7,621 62 Washington 6,989 76 Wayne 10,658 95 Westchester 149,446 322 Wyoming 5,515 52 Yates 2,061 20

As of Friday, December 3, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 1 Delaware 1 Erie 5 Franklin 1 Kings 5 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Queens 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Warren 2 Washington 2 Wyoming 2

As of Friday, December 3, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 803,937 1,216 Central New York 618,223 571 Finger Lakes 819,172 1,106 Long Island 2,021,484 3,128 Mid-Hudson 1,575,692 2,911 Mohawk Valley 310,653 338 New York City 7,251,470 14,221 North Country 288,707 382 Southern Tier 416,204 432 Western New York 899,895 1,301 Statewide 15,005,437 25,606

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 723,677 1,795 Central New York 564,859 1,011 Finger Lakes 748,476 1,311 Long Island 1,792,957 2,723 Mid-Hudson 1,376,350 2,751 Mohawk Valley 285,567 423 New York City 6,447,842 12,589 North Country 257,433 340 Southern Tier 379,828 1,101 Western New York 813,874 1,486 Statewide 13,390,863 25,530

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.