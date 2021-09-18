Governor Hochul provides Saturday 9/18 coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are continuing to partner with localities and health providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every part of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the vaccine works, and we know that by not taking it you are many times more vulnerable to the most severe symptoms of COVID-19. If you still need to get your shot, you need to do so for your safety and the safety of everyone around you.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 197,275

Total Positive – 5,368

Percent Positive – 2.72%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.07%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,382 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted – 322

Patients in ICU – 557 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 312 (-2)

Total Discharges – 197,629 (+303)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,133

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,184

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,621,870

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,712

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 366,081

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Thursday, September 16, 2021 Friday, September 17, 2021 Capital Region 4.26% 4.21% 4.12% Central New York 5.37% 5.03% 4.99% Finger Lakes 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% Long Island 4.06% 3.97% 3.92% Mid-Hudson 3.54% 3.41% 3.36% Mohawk Valley 4.64% 4.64% 4.55% New York City 2.12% 2.06% 2.07% North Country 5.63% 5.80% 5.85% Southern Tier 3.37% 3.20% 3.33% Western New York 5.02% 4.96% 4.75% Statewide 3.16% 3.09% 3.07%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Thursday, September 16, 2021 Friday, September 17, 2021 Bronx 2.23% 2.16% 2.03% Kings 2.34% 2.32% 2.36% New York 1.59% 1.55% 1.55% Queens 2.20% 2.15% 2.16% Richmond 2.76% 2.58% 2.62%

Yesterday, 5,368 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,349,893. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,164 91 Allegany 3,967 21 Broome 21,486 117 Cattaraugus 6,645 23 Cayuga 7,782 22 Chautauqua 10,674 52 Chemung 8,889 52 Chenango 4,133 21 Clinton 5,529 65 Columbia 4,580 22 Cortland 4,745 18 Delaware 3,005 15 Dutchess 33,516 79 Erie 98,209 146 Essex 1,922 8 Franklin 3,419 43 Fulton 5,216 12 Genesee 5,983 24 Greene 3,897 21 Hamilton 407 3 Herkimer 5,924 19 Jefferson 7,326 41 Lewis 3,131 8 Livingston 5,117 15 Madison 5,318 16 Monroe 77,364 168 Montgomery 5,013 35 Nassau 205,391 372 Niagara 21,932 51 NYC 1,048,613 2,082 Oneida 25,440 80 Onondaga 45,229 128 Ontario 8,428 23 Orange 54,147 102 Orleans 3,577 11 Oswego 9,438 36 Otsego 4,122 12 Putnam 11,742 37 Rensselaer 13,126 42 Rockland 50,497 56 Saratoga 18,254 68 Schenectady 15,123 52 Schoharie 2,050 9 Schuyler 1,255 2 Seneca 2,432 10 St. Lawrence 8,715 69 Steuben 8,233 54 Suffolk 225,877 512 Sullivan 7,740 23 Tioga 4,360 16 Tompkins 5,841 46 Ulster 16,195 50 Warren 4,625 23 Washington 3,854 17 Wayne 6,836 32 Westchester 140,204 179 Wyoming 3,877 9 Yates 1,379 8

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,133. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Erie 1 Genesee 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 3 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Otsego 1 Queens 3 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1

Yesterday, 32,739 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,154 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 739,975 973 Central New York 578,299 678 Finger Lakes 749,730 989 Long Island 1,827,790 5,206 Mid-Hudson 1,426,860 2,720 Mohawk Valley 288,379 324 New York City 6,454,852 19,557 North Country 268,149 465 Southern Tier 384,105 500 Western New York 818,109 1,327 Statewide 13,536,248 32,739

People with complete vaccine series: