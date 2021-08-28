Governor Hochul presents Man o’ War Cup at Saratoga’s Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul to Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, August 28, where she presented the Man o’ War Cup to the connections of Essential Quality.

The Travers Trophy, known as the Man O’ War Cup was designed by Tiffany & Co., named for Samuel Riddle’s great Champion, donated the trophy as the permanent award. A gold-plated replica is presented to the winner every year by a member of the Riddle family.



“The New York Racing Association thanks our fans for their tremendous support today and throughout the 2021 summer meet here at historic Saratoga Race Course, and we look forward to closing out the meet with fan appreciation week,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke.” We would also like to thank Gov. Hochul for joining us today to witness history and present the Man o’ War Cup.”

The Travers Stakes was named in honor of William R. Travers, one of the founders of America’s oldest racecourse, by the Saratoga Racing Association.

Mr. Travers made his mark on the sports of horse racing, when his horse Kentucky, won the first race in 1864. Travers has become a prestigious event, in which a race that was designed for only extraordinary three-year-old horses.

On August 24, Gov. Hochul made history by becoming the first female governor in New York State history.