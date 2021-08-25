Governor Hochul honors women’s equality day with lit purple and gold State landmarks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, following the Inauguration of New York’s First Woman Governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul says thirteen landmarks across New York will be lit purple and gold from Aug 24 – Aug 26, in honor of Women’s Equality Day.

“I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be,” Governor Hochul said.

Landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls (August 24 and 26 only)

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

“New York is home to the Women’s Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world,” Governor Hochul said. “This Women’s Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it – though women have come so far, we still have a way to go.”