Governor Hochul honors women’s equality day with lit purple and gold State landmarks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, following the Inauguration of New York’s First Woman Governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul says thirteen landmarks across New York will be lit purple and gold from Aug 24 – Aug 26, in honor of Women’s Equality Day.
“I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be,” Governor Hochul said.
Landmarks to be lit include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls (August 24 and 26 only)
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
“New York is home to the Women’s Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world,” Governor Hochul said. “This Women’s Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it – though women have come so far, we still have a way to go.”
