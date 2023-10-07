ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Tensions have been building around the Israel-Gaza conflict for decades. In the wake of the deadly attack, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the Temple Israel of Albany this evening to show solidarity and support. It comes as many New Yorkers are celebrating the Jewish holiday.

According to the governor, New York has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. “New York feels uniquely impacted. I spent the day making phone calls to check in on people, figuring they were in New York. I can’t tell you how many answered and said, ‘No, I’m in a shelter in Jerusalem,'” relayed Hochul.

Through these local connections, Hochul learned of the dangers being faced by everyone around the time of Jewish holiday. “How just devasting it was for them as human beings. But, these are New Yorkers; witnessing what their loved ones are going through because they traveled to Israel at this time of joy and celebration. They thought to be dancing through the night.”

NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski spoke with Hank Greenberg of the Northeastern New York United Jewish Federation who echoed Hochul’s sentiment. As the reading of the Torah concludes and begins anew, history is repeating itself.

“It’s happening almost exactly to the day that Jews are honoring the memory of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War,” explained Greenberg.

In New York, the governor announced a heightened state police presence at vulnerable sights in the state. Hochul also spoke with Israel’s Council General to offer all the assistance they may need. This will include getting Americans home safely. “We are working actively with the U.S. Embassy to help identify people, bring them home, get them here safely,” stated Hochul.

Greenberg shared with NEWS10 that there will be an interfaith community rally and emergency fund to provide emergency assistance. It will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth on Monday, October 9, at 7 p.m..