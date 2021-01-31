Governor gives update on New York’s vaccination allocation

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program on Sunday, saying as of 11 a.m., New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and already administered 88 percent or 1,361,212 first dose vaccinations and 73 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 8 allocation from the federal government does not begin until the middle of this week.

In addition, the Governor announced new demographic data of hospital workers in the 1A eligibility group who were offered and accepted the vaccine. The demographic breakdown of the eligible 1A population is 70 percent white; 17 percent African American; 8 percent Hispanic or Latino; and 11 percent Asian hospital workers. Of the total 1A eligible population, 63 percent of vaccine recipients were white, 10 percent of vaccine recipients were African American; 10 percent of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino, and 16 percent of vaccine recipients were Asian.

“We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the COVID war, but in order for it to be truly effective, we must ensure it is being distributed fairly and equitably, and that people actually trust it,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through one of the nation’s most expansive vaccination networks, we have been able to administer 1.9 million dosages while continuing to prioritize social equity, access and public trust in those communities hardest hit. However, the issue we’re continuing to see, and is now supported by new demographic data on health care workers, is that there continues to be a hesitancy towards the vaccine in the Black community. No matter the reason, this is a problem that needs to be addressed because after all, the vaccine only works if everyone is on board. As we move forward, New York remains hyper focused on continuing to build trust in the vaccine and will use every tool we have to get that done.”

Approximately 7.1 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by 16 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 7 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on today.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,554,450

First Doses Administered – 1,361,212; 88%

Second Doses Received – 725,050

Second Doses Administered – 299,007

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 137,840 110,938 80% Central New York 108,865 102,690 94% Finger Lakes 136,255 111,234 82% Long Island 288,360 205,038 71% Mid-Hudson 219,420 140,723 64% Mohawk Valley 59,860 35,766 60% New York City 1,040,800 741,191 71% North Country 62,350 40,289 65% Southern Tier 67,835 47,075 69% Western New York 157,915 125,275 79% Statewide 2,279,500 1,660,219 73%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31* 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500



To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 88 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.



The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.



New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.