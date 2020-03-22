Governor eyes clinical trials for potential coronavirus treatments

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will conduct trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment with hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax as soon as possible, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, has been touted by President Donald Trump as a possible answer-in-waiting to the outbreak, though many experts caution more testing needs to be done.

Cuomo said the Food and Drug Administration is sending 10,000 doses to the state.

Northwell Health, which operates hospitals around New York City, announced Friday that it was conducting clinical trials with remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and sarilumab, a human antibody that could prevent severe pneumonia complications.

Northwell said it is offering the trials to patients already hospitalized in its facilities with moderate and severe COVID-19 conditions, with the goal of improving recovery and speeding discharge.

