Governor deploys ‘SWAT team’ to contain SUNY coronavirus cluster

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo deployed a “SWAT team” on Sunday to contain a COVID-19 cluster that had developed at SUNY Oneonta. The college currently has 105 confirmed positive cases, which is around 3% of the total student and faculty population.

The team includes 71 contact tracers, eight case investigators and three, free rapid-testing sites will be opened in the city. The appointment-only sites will be capable of returning a result within 15 minutes and their locations will be announced on Monday.

If a private college doesn’t take the dramatic action, the local health department can make the college take close-down procedures. If the local community doesn’t do it, the state can do it. A three percent infection rate, you know, that’s a high infection rate in a congregate situation. Three percent is high in a dense environment, like a dense urban environment where you have people taking public transportation; it’s a crowded environment. Three percent is high, so I think the Chancellor is doing the exact right thing at Oneonta and I think he’s taking the right actions across SUNY, and I think the private colleges should really follow the example. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The state took action as the college’s chancellor announced a two-week suspension of in-person instruction at the SUNY Oneonta campus to help address the cluster.

State guidance for infection rates on college campuses is available online.

