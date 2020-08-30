Governor deploys ‘SWAT team’ to contain SUNY coronavirus cluster

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo deployed a “SWAT team” on Sunday to contain a COVID-19 cluster that had developed at SUNY Oneonta. The college currently has 105 confirmed positive cases, which is around 3% of the total student and faculty population.

The team includes 71 contact tracers, eight case investigators and three, free rapid-testing sites will be opened in the city. The appointment-only sites will be capable of returning a result within 15 minutes and their locations will be announced on Monday.

If a private college doesn’t take the dramatic action, the local health department can make the college take close-down procedures. If the local community doesn’t do it, the state can do it.

A three percent infection rate, you know, that’s a high infection rate in a congregate situation. Three percent is high in a dense environment, like a dense urban environment where you have people taking public transportation; it’s a crowded environment. Three percent is high, so I think the Chancellor is doing the exact right thing at Oneonta and I think he’s taking the right actions across SUNY, and I think the private colleges should really follow the example.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo
(D) New York

The state took action as the college’s chancellor announced a two-week suspension of in-person instruction at the SUNY Oneonta campus to help address the cluster. 

State guidance for infection rates on college campuses is available online.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga