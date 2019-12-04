Governor deploys state resources to help Cities of Troy and Schenectady dig out after snowstorm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced additional aid will be used to help the cities of Troy and Schenectady dig out from the recent snowstorm that swept through the Capital Region.

On December 2, the governor declared a State of Emergency for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga and Ulster Counties who received significant snow totals as a result of the storm.

Schenectady and Troy were both two of the hardest hit cities, requesting assistance under the State of Emergency declaration. The effort, led by the State Department of Transportation, involves dozens of trucks and manpower from six state agencies to work with the cities of Troy and Schenectady.

Crews started work Tuesday night and are working around the clock to get both cities back up and running. More than 80 state employees have been tasked to help with this operation.

“We had an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to this snowstorm and our crews did a great job handling what mother nature put in our path,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are all New Yorkers and when Schenectady and Troy requested additional assistance from the state the answer was of course ‘yes’. We will always be there to partner with localities to meet the needs of residents and we are working with these local governments to dig out from the storm and get things back to normal.”

In addition, DOT crews are dumping snow at designated dump sites and hauling it away until the snow is removed. Both Troy and Schenectady have massive snow removal operations continuing in order to help residents.

Work locations in the City of Troy include