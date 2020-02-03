Governor deploying additional resources to Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To aid the island following the continuous string of earthquakes that began on December 28, Governor Andrew Cuomo is sending additional resources to Puerto Rico.

Cuomo said 26 bilingual mental health professionals and 25 state building inspectors traveled to the island Monday to assist in recovery efforts in the island. Their mission is expected to last 14 days.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul left Sunday afternoon. Hochul plans on touring some of the towns affected most by the earthquakes such as Peñuelas, Guayanilla and Yauco.

“While the federal administration has turned its back on Puerto Rico, New York is continuing to step up to extend a helping hand,” Governor Cuomo said. “The people of Puerto Rico are suffering and they still need our help. This deployment of mental health professionals and experts on the structural assessment team will help ensure the safety of our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico and help them cope as they rebuild and restore their lives.”