Governor declares state of emergency after Isaias

A group of young people walk through the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, passing a tree that was downed by Tropical Storm Isaias, August 5, 2020, in the Middle Village neighborhood of Queens in New York. (AP / Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency to give municipalities more operational support in following Tropical Storm Isaias. The declaration follows the announcement of an investigation into the Isaias response of utility companies, as hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers remain without power Wednesday evening.

Several counties are included in the declaration:

Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond (New York City)

Columbia

Dutchess

Nassau and Suffolk (Long Island)

Orange

Putnam

Rockland

Sullivan

Westchester

Ulster

Declaring the state of emergency lets government agencies directly and efficiently support those local governments who need help with recovery. “We’re taking an all-hands-on-deck approach and activating every resource at our disposal to expedite communities’ recovery from the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias,” Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said that he would direct the New York National Guard to send 50 soldiers into Putnam County to help officials with storm response, cleanup missions, and ice and water distribution.

