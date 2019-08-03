Governor Cuomo visiting Saratoga Race Track on ‘Marylou Whitney Day’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Office announced earlier this morning that Andrew Cuomo will be at the Saratoga Race Track Saturday afternoon. It is his first ever visit to the historic race track.

The visit comes on a particularly important day for Saratoga. Since the passing of icon Marylou Whitney earlier this July, this day is officially being recognized as “Marylou Whitney Day”. This is in honor of all the philanthropic work and dedication she invested into the city of Saratoga.

Governor Cuomo is set to speak at 12:15 today.

There have been a number of different special events held this week at the race track in honor of Whitney. Some of them include her induction into the national Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame earlier this week as well as the announcement for the renaming of Centennial Park to “Marylou Whitney Park.”

We will have more from this event later on today.