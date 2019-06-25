Governor Cuomo traveling to Israel

N.Y. (AP)– This week Governor Cuomo will travel to Israel for the third time since taking office.

The Democrat will leave Wednesday, June 25th, and will return from his trip on Friday. The Governor says this trip will focus on strengthening economic ties and showing solidarity.

Governor Cuomo telling public radio station WAMC that he wants to send a message following a “rash” of antisemitic incidents in the United States such as the synagogue shootings near San Diego and in Pittsburgh.

He also intends to speak to Israeli software developers to see if they would be interested in helping the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with its train navigation system. He also intends to speak to businesses involved in drone technology.