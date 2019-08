NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo was a guest on Long Island News Radio Wednesday where he says he will be proposing a new law to redefine domestic terrorism.

In the wake of multiple mass shootings, Governor Cuomo said on the radio this morning “…the enemy is within,” as he hopes to redefine domestic terrorism. Earlier this month, the Governor signed a series of gun legislation including extending the background check waiting period and new regulations on guy buyback programs.