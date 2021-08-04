Governor Cuomo still standing his ground following AG report

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Cuomo remains silent, just one day after the Attorney Generals report was released.

Since March, Governor Cuomo has denied sexual harassment allegations made against him. Now that the report found that he harassed multiple women— violating state and federal laws, the Governor still maintaining his innocence.



“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” said Cuomo.



Calls for him to resign continue from members of his own party— including the President of the United States.



Since March, Siena Polls have shown public opinion of Governor Cuomo’s job performance has been on the decline.



“I think that the governors political career is as in peril as any career could be at this moment,” said Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG.



State Republicans, like Senator Jim Tedisco are calling for the assembly to act and start the process to remove the governor from office.



“This Governor doesn’t deserve to resign right now,” said Tedisco. “He deserves to be impeached.”



On top of those calls for action, Women’s empowerment organizations like the YWCA, say it’s also about accountability.



“We believe that leaders must act with integrity and they must lead with respect and dignity and we expect accountability for that,” stated Stephanie Stevens, YWCA’s of NYS President.

Albany County District Attorney, David Soares, encourages any victim of sexual misconduct to come forward to his office.