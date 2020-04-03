Governor Cuomo signs 2021 budget

Live Now
by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the fiscal year 2021 budget on Friday. Enhancements to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, elimination of Styrofoam, prescription lowering measures and elimination of the pink tax were all included in the budget.

“It would have been very easy to say, ‘Oh, this is an extraordinary year; let’s just do the bare minimum and go home.’ We did the opposite. We said there is a lot of need and there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed, and we stepped up to the plate and we got it done,” said Governor Cuomo.

Included in 2021 budget:

  • Paid sick leave program
  • Middle-class tax cuts
  • Legalization of gestational surrogacy
  • First-in-the-nation domestic terrorism law
  • Prohibiting of individuals who commit serious offenses in other states from obtaining a N.Y. gun license
  • Ban of flavored E-Cigarettes
  • Cap of Insulin co-payments at $100 a month
  • Outlawing ‘Pink Tax’
  • Permanent ban of Hydro-Fracking
  • Ban distribution and use of Styrofoam

