Governor Cuomo signals hope on Easter Sunday daily COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo gave his daily COVID-19 briefing on Easter Sunday signaling hope for the coming future.

The Governor said the change in total hospitalizations is down yet again which indicates a plateau is occurring. The change in ICU is dubious to the Governor because most hospitalizations are ICU.

The Governor said the recurrence of daily deaths is in the 700’s stating that each one is a face with a name and family. Governor Cuomo said this is a feeling he is never numb to by reporting it on a daily basis.

The total deaths so far for New York State is 9,385 compared to the 2,753 lives lost from 9/11.

Governor Cuomo stressed the importance of being smart when the reopening of business and schools begins to happen, although he did not give a specific indication as to when that could take place.

The Governor also stressed the need of federal aid when it come to this pandemic and its impact on the state as well as the country as a whole. He said that it cannot be a choice between health and economy.

Governor Cuomo highlighted a few key factors including:

The need for federal aid

Additional testing to help continue to flatten the curve

Coordinated regional effort in tri-state area with NJ and CT to work through additional problems that occur including between schools, businesses, transportation systems, and the workforce

The National Governor’s Association (NGA) is pushing for state government assistance. The CARES act reportedly does not help to offset the state shortfalls. Governor Cuomo is the Vice-Chair of the NGA and he is calling for $500 billion for aid to states in total, not just New York pointing out discrepancies between fair stimulus payments. He said when you divide it out, states like Nebraska, Minnesota, and Montana are getting roughly $300k per case compared to NY which is around $12k.

Governor Cuomo again made a push to repeal the State and Local Tax, SALT, which could help New York taxpayers through this pandemic.

He has also directed a new executive order stating employers need to provide essential workers with some kind of mask when interacting with the public. Additionally an executive order was mentioned that expands the antibody testing to help ensure people have access to this process.

The Governor also said, “Happy Easter” referencing a rebirth and rebuilding of resources as a community, as a state, and as a nation. Finally he made mention of the Niskayuna nursing home thanking them for donating the ventilators during a public health crisis saying, “Thank you on behalf of downstate, thank you from NYS, thank you from me. Brought me hope and energy at a time I needed it. So thank you!”

