Governor Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday announced that New York State’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been below one percent for 19 straight days. Yesterday, 0.79% of test results reported to New York state were positive.
“We have good news for New Yorkers, who are continuing to act smart and united and disciplined. 0.79 percent is the infection rate, and it has been under 1 percent for 19 straight days, which is very good,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our enforcement efforts are ongoing. The infection rate doesn’t stay down for any reason other than as a consequence of our actions, so we’re continuing to practice enforcement. Again, I call on local governments to enforce state guidance. They don’t decide what opens and what closes, but they do the compliance and they have to do a better job.”
Tuesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 989 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found four establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Tuesday’s violations is below:
- Brooklyn – 1
- Queens – 1
- Staten Island – 1
- Suffolk – 1
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 492 (+4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 74
- Hospital Counties – 32
- Number ICU – 136 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 74,791 (+60)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,305
Of the 71,189 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 566, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.4%
|1.4%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.3%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.6%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|1.1%
|1.8%
|1.4%
The Governor also confirmed 566 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 431,340 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 431,340 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,718
|7
|Allegany
|86
|0
|Broome
|1,268
|12
|Cattaraugus
|185
|1
|Cayuga
|175
|1
|Chautauqua
|310
|5
|Chemung
|194
|0
|Chenango
|223
|0
|Clinton
|147
|1
|Columbia
|564
|0
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,798
|8
|Erie
|9,589
|43
|Essex
|105
|4
|Franklin
|57
|1
|Fulton
|309
|0
|Genesee
|292
|1
|Greene
|306
|1
|Hamilton
|13
|0
|Herkimer
|292
|2
|Jefferson
|146
|0
|Lewis
|48
|1
|Livingston
|181
|0
|Madison
|435
|1
|Monroe
|5,364
|16
|Montgomery
|197
|1
|Nassau
|44,403
|55
|Niagara
|1,590
|4
|NYC
|232,825
|260
|Oneida
|2,259
|3
|Onondaga
|3,801
|9
|Ontario
|381
|0
|Orange
|11,366
|12
|Orleans
|305
|1
|Oswego
|286
|1
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,482
|2
|Rensselaer
|822
|3
|Rockland
|14,161
|12
|Saratoga
|824
|0
|Schenectady
|1,211
|5
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|98
|2
|St. Lawrence
|267
|0
|Steuben
|310
|0
|Suffolk
|44,605
|44
|Sullivan
|1,499
|0
|Tioga
|206
|0
|Tompkins
|248
|3
|Ulster
|2,141
|4
|Warren
|316
|0
|Washington
|266
|0
|Wayne
|277
|2
|Westchester
|36,780
|38
|Wyoming
|125
|0
|Yates
|60
|0
Tuesday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Essex
|1
