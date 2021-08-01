Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

New York (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.
“This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it,” GovernorCuomosaid. “The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 93,818
- Total Positive – 2,516
- Percent Positive – 2.68%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%
- Patient Hospitalization – 738 (+39)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 139
- Patients in ICU – 152 (+16)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 186,895 (+105)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 43,089
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,295,684
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,880
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,950
- New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.5%
- New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%
- New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.4%
- New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|July 29, 2021
|July 30, 2021
|July 31, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.21%
|3.31%
|3.50%
|Central New York
|2.35%
|2.70%
|2.68%
|Finger Lakes
|2.34%
|2.57%
|2.50%
|Long Island
|2.73%
|2.86%
|2.92%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.03%
|2.13%
|2.28%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.80%
|2.21%
|2.53%
|New York City
|2.16%
|2.25%
|2.30%
|North Country
|1.77%
|1.94%
|1.92%
|Southern Tier
|1.88%
|2.01%
|2.03%
|Western New York
|2.82%
|3.09%
|3.17%
|Statewide
|2.28%
|2.40%
|2.46%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Bronx
|2.13%
|2.26%
|2.31%
|Kings
|2.26%
|2.35%
|2.41%
|New York
|1.93%
|1.93%
|1.97%
|Queens
|2.05%
|2.17%
|2.21%
|Richmond
|3.04%
|3.15%
|3.25%
Yesterday, 2,516 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,136,143. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,085
|26
|Allegany
|3,582
|2
|Broome
|18,814
|14
|Cattaraugus
|5,801
|10
|Cayuga
|6,426
|5
|Chautauqua
|9,014
|4
|Chemung
|7,849
|4
|Chenango
|3,567
|5
|Clinton
|4,885
|2
|Columbia
|4,144
|5
|Cortland
|3,974
|1
|Delaware
|2,434
|2
|Dutchess
|29,914
|44
|Erie
|90,783
|94
|Essex
|1,632
|0
|Franklin
|2,577
|0
|Fulton
|4,467
|3
|Genesee
|5,459
|2
|Greene
|3,472
|2
|Hamilton
|318
|0
|Herkimer
|5,263
|2
|Jefferson
|6,269
|7
|Lewis
|2,846
|5
|Livingston
|4,567
|8
|Madison
|4,612
|2
|Monroe
|70,032
|62
|Montgomery
|4,301
|4
|Nassau
|187,515
|213
|Niagara
|20,290
|24
|NYC
|962,105
|1,262
|Oneida
|22,854
|26
|Onondaga
|39,580
|43
|Ontario
|7,526
|11
|Orange
|49,105
|65
|Orleans
|3,144
|0
|Oswego
|7,720
|5
|Otsego
|3,508
|6
|Putnam
|10,768
|17
|Rensselaer
|11,463
|24
|Rockland
|47,535
|26
|Saratoga
|15,786
|19
|Schenectady
|13,400
|17
|Schoharie
|1,742
|6
|Schuyler
|1,090
|0
|Seneca
|2,039
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,756
|3
|Steuben
|7,022
|6
|Suffolk
|204,564
|230
|Sullivan
|6,792
|13
|Tioga
|3,876
|0
|Tompkins
|4,459
|7
|Ulster
|14,148
|17
|Warren
|3,770
|6
|Washington
|3,213
|7
|Wayne
|5,864
|11
|Westchester
|131,612
|137
|Wyoming
|3,628
|0
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Nine New Yorkers died on Saturday due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Nassau
|1
|New York
|1
|Queens
|2
|Tompkins
|1
On Saturday, 26,053 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 16,531 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|689,822
|800
|Central New York
|544,207
|621
|Finger Lakes
|699,827
|812
|Long Island
|1,611,207
|3,365
|Mid-Hudson
|1,288,660
|2,191
|Mohawk Valley
|270,068
|337
|New York City
|5,658,009
|16,121
|North Country
|252,150
|229
|Southern Tier
|359,519
|428
|Western New York
|763,138
|1,149
|Statewide
|12,136,607
|26,053
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|642,503
|413
|Central New York
|511,543
|332
|Finger Lakes
|661,305
|416
|Long Island
|1,462,298
|2,373
|Mid-Hudson
|1,164,433
|1,268
|Mohawk Valley
|252,561
|170
|New York City
|5,143,424
|10,526
|North Country
|230,968
|103
|Southern Tier
|336,506
|203
|Western New York
|708,987
|727
|Statewide
|11,114,528
|16,531
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or go online to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
LATEST STORIES
- Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS
- 7th heaven: Aussie McKeon leaves Tokyo with 7 swim medals
- Saugerties man arrested following alleged assault
- King implies Russians ‘should not be here’ because of doping
- Rare gene variants passed on from parents may significantly increase risk of autism