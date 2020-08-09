Governor Cuomo provides New York coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Seven more New Yorkers have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 25,202. One of yesterday’s deaths occurred in Rensselaer County.
515 more people also tested positive for the virus on Saturday, which was 0.78% of those tested, the lowest reported one-day percentage since the pandemic began. The percentage of tests coming back positive in the Capital Region was slightly higher than the state average at 0.8%. 420,860 cases have been confirmed in New York State so far.
Although 66 more people have been admitted to hospital, the total number of hospitalizations has dropped by 25 to 548.
