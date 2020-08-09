Governor Cuomo provides New York coronavirus update

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Seven more New Yorkers have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 25,202. One of yesterday’s deaths occurred in Rensselaer County.

515 more people also tested positive for the virus on Saturday, which was 0.78% of those tested, the lowest reported one-day percentage since the pandemic began. The percentage of tests coming back positive in the Capital Region was slightly higher than the state average at 0.8%. 420,860 cases have been confirmed in New York State so far.

Although 66 more people have been admitted to hospital, the total number of hospitalizations has dropped by 25 to 548.

