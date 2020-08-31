Governor Cuomo plans update on state-approved casinos later this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Cuomo said he plans to provide an update regarding state-approved casinos—like Rivers Casino in Schenectady, del Lago, Resorts World Catskills, Vernon Downs, and Tioga Downs—later this week.

At his daily conference call Sunday, Cuomo was asked by NewsChannel 9 anchor Jeff Kulikowsky of Syracuse whether he had an update regarding state-approved casinos, which have been closed since March 16.

Cuomo said he plans to have an update later in the week. Cuomo also said he thinks the news regarding casinos will be positive.

With gyms being allowed to open last week, state-approved casinos are some of the last businesses still left completely in the dark.

Casinos operated by Native American nations do not have to obey state laws, and most of those casinos, like the Oneida Indian Nation’s Turning Stone, near Syracuse, have been reopened for months with COVID-19 regulations in place.

Furloughed employees from state-sanctioned casinos and racinos like spent the latter part of August rallying. At del Lago, they called upon the governor to allow them to go back to work. Protestors at del Lago said if they don’t hear from the state within a week, they will rally again.

