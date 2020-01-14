Governor Cuomo heading to Puerto Rico following recurring earthquakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will travel to Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey damage with state officials and see how New York State can assist in recovery efforts following the series of earthquakes and aftershocks shaking the southern part of the island.

Following the strongest 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island on January 7, Cuomo sent the New York Power Authority to assist in recover efforts to help restore power to the island.

Soon after, President Donald Trump placed the U.S. territory under a state of emergency last week.

“Puerto Rico had not just one two or three earthquakes, they still had tremors as of last night. Twenty tremors in the past 24 hours. They have thousands of people in shelters in Puerto Rico,” Cuomo said” “And Puerto Rico, remember, is still hurting from Hurricane Maria where I believe this federal government really did not do what they needed to do to help, and left them on their own.”

Cuomo will travel Tuesday morning with budget director Robert Mujica and is expected to return Wednesday.