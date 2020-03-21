Governor Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo gave his daily coronavirus update on March 21 at 11 a.m. The state has directed all non-essential workers to stay home and is focused on increasing hospital capacity, building new beds, and increasing supplies.

As of the morning of March 21, there are 10,356 positive cases in New York State, with 3,254 new cases that have been discovered since yesterday’s update. Of the total number of positive cases, 1,603 are hospitalized, a 15% hospitalization rate.

New York State has administered 45,437 tests and has the highest number of cases in the United States.

With the federal government’s disaster declaration, FEMA would typically assist with 75 percent of the disaster assistance cost and New York State would be responsible for 25 percent of the cost.

Governor Cuomo has requested that New York State’s 25 percent contribution be waived.

The Governor said it is the state’s goal to find positive cases. He reiterated that the increase in tests that are administered will lead to more positives.

New York State currently has more tests per capita than China and South Korea. New York is also performing more tests than any other state in the United States.

Governor Cuomo addressed the fact that younger people are not fully complying with social distancing. He made it clear that young people are not exempt from the possibility of contracting the virus.

More than half of the positive cases in New York State are patients between the ages of 18-49 years.

