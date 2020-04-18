Governor Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there are now 621 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are now 747 people under mandatory quarantine and 51 people under precautionary quarantine. A total of 1,508 people have completed quarantine, and 312 of them who had tested positive for the virus have recovered. The death toll due to the coronavirus for the county still stands at 20.

With 35 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 5.63%, down slightly from Friday’s rate of 5.92%. Seven of those individuals are now in Intensive Care Units (ICU), an increase of one since Friday. Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has had 13 residents in total who have tested positive, along with 5 employees and one who has recovered and returned to work.