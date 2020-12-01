Governor Cuomo gives COVID update for Dec. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Tuesday on COVID numbers across the state. The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.27%, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.46%.

STATEWIDE11/8- 11/14 % Positive11/15- 11/21 % Positive11/22- 11/28 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/29) % PositiveYesterday (11/30) % Positive
All focus area statewide % positive4.81%4.51%5.14%5.66%6.22%6.27%
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included2.86%2.89%3.52%3.97%4.57%4.96%
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included2.47%2.44%3.02%3.43%4.02%4.46%

Tuesday Information:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,774 (+242)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 502
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 718 (+37)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 348 (+23)
  • Total Discharges – 85,808 (+252)
  • Deaths – 66
  • Total Deaths – 26,816

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region3.4%3.7%4.7%3.47%
Central New York6.9%4.2%5.5%5.05%
Finger Lakes6.6%6.6%6.4%6.24%
Long Island4.1%4.5%4.7%3.91%
Mid-Hudson4.9%5.1%5.3%4.72%
Mohawk Valley5.1%4.6%5.6%4.47%
New York City3.4%3.9%4.1%3.12%
North Country2.4%3.0%4.6%2.89%
Southern Tier4.1%3.8%4.9%2.69%
Western New York7.2%7.4%9.0%7.29%

Cases:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,968152
Allegany1,05816
Broome5,44881
Cattaraugus1,16429
Cayuga91727
Chautauqua1,60929
Chemung3,10922
Chenango6496
Clinton48019
Columbia1,0358
Cortland1,08221
Delaware37512
Dutchess7,35470
Erie26,042615
Essex2893
Franklin2715
Fulton51810
Genesee1,07648
Greene71015
Hamilton471
Herkimer73122
Jefferson58620
Lewis38012
Livingston73824
Madison96312
Monroe16,060400
Montgomery51016
Nassau61,162461
Niagara4,019145
NYC314,5482,569
Oneida5,084114
Onondaga10,995191
Ontario1,35428
Orange17,075184
Orleans6344
Oswego1,68459
Otsego64917
Putnam2,88440
Rensselaer1,79549
Rockland21,845213
Saratoga2,37077
Schenectady2,55574
Schoharie20811
Schuyler3204
Seneca32011
St. Lawrence87424
Steuben1,82427
Suffolk61,681609
Sullivan2,2108
Tioga1,1534
Tompkins1,13921
Ulster3,43453
Warren59512
Washington4575
Wayne1,17527
Westchester51,220527
Wyoming56418
Yates2694

Deaths:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany2
Bronx3
Broome2
Chemung4
Cortland1
Erie10
Genesee1
Jefferson1
Livingston2
Monroe5
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Niagara2
Oneida1
Onondaga5
Orange4
Oswego1
Queens3
Richmond3
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence4
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Wayne1
Westchester2

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates

FOCUS ZONE11/8- 11/14 % Positive11/15- 11/21 % Positive11/22- 11/28 % PositiveDay Prior 7-day Rolling AverageYesterday 7-day Rolling AverageCurrent 7-day Rolling average
Erie orange-zone focus area % positive7.22%7.30%7.20%7.20%7.43%7.77%
Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive5.34%7.36%6.83%6.83%6.61%7.73%
Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive5.10%4.44%7.35%7.35%7.89%7.80%
Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive4.41%4.17%6.59%6.59%7.04%7.32%
Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive5.95%3.58%5.62%5.62%6.44%6.81%
Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive6.26%5.34%6.13%6.13%5.98%5.91%
Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive6.03%4.50%5.09%5.09%5.13%5.17%
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive3.40%3.40%3.61%3.61%3.78%3.98%
Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.81%3.52%4.47%4.47%4.74%5.00%
Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive3.80%4.70%4.64%4.64%4.81%5.04%
Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.92%3.70%5.64%5.64%5.73%6.13%
Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.55%3.39%3.94%3.94%4.23%4.52%
Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive4.59%4.71%6.46%6.46%7.03%7.28%
Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive5.24%4.96%4.75%4.75%5.09%5.66%
Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.75%3.61%4.08%4.08%4.18%4.55%
Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive10.81%5.60%3.10%3.10%3.74%5.44%
Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.81%5.41%3.81%3.81%4.78%5.28%
Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive8.07%7.89%8.57%8.57%7.76%7.30%
Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.23%3.39%3.40%3.40%3.73%3.84%
Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive3.69%3.69%3.93%3.93%4.34%4.39%
Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive4.64%4.15%5.12%5.12%5.54%6.14%
Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive9.26%5.69%7.00%7.00%6.68%6.76%
Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive4.80%4.85%3.49%3.49%2.87%2.95%
Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive10.36%7.15%7.23%7.23%8.43%9.55%
Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive9.88%10.22%9.96%9.96%10.65%10.03%
Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive8.47%8.27%7.05%7.05%6.38%5.55%
Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive4.48%4.11%4.84%4.84%5.03%4.75%
Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive6.46%5.68%5.44%5.44%6.19%6.51%
Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive9.34%7.59%7.21%7.21%7.91%8.54%

