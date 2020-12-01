Governor Cuomo gives COVID update for Dec. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Tuesday on COVID numbers across the state. The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.27%, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.46%.
|STATEWIDE
|11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|11/22- 11/28 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (11/29) % Positive
|Yesterday (11/30) % Positive
|All focus area statewide % positive
|4.81%
|4.51%
|5.14%
|5.66%
|6.22%
|6.27%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|2.86%
|2.89%
|3.52%
|3.97%
|4.57%
|4.96%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|2.47%
|2.44%
|3.02%
|3.43%
|4.02%
|4.46%
Tuesday Information:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,774 (+242)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 502
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 718 (+37)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 348 (+23)
- Total Discharges – 85,808 (+252)
- Deaths – 66
- Total Deaths – 26,816
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|3.4%
|3.7%
|4.7%
|3.47%
|Central New York
|6.9%
|4.2%
|5.5%
|5.05%
|Finger Lakes
|6.6%
|6.6%
|6.4%
|6.24%
|Long Island
|4.1%
|4.5%
|4.7%
|3.91%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.9%
|5.1%
|5.3%
|4.72%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.1%
|4.6%
|5.6%
|4.47%
|New York City
|3.4%
|3.9%
|4.1%
|3.12%
|North Country
|2.4%
|3.0%
|4.6%
|2.89%
|Southern Tier
|4.1%
|3.8%
|4.9%
|2.69%
|Western New York
|7.2%
|7.4%
|9.0%
|7.29%
Cases:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,968
|152
|Allegany
|1,058
|16
|Broome
|5,448
|81
|Cattaraugus
|1,164
|29
|Cayuga
|917
|27
|Chautauqua
|1,609
|29
|Chemung
|3,109
|22
|Chenango
|649
|6
|Clinton
|480
|19
|Columbia
|1,035
|8
|Cortland
|1,082
|21
|Delaware
|375
|12
|Dutchess
|7,354
|70
|Erie
|26,042
|615
|Essex
|289
|3
|Franklin
|271
|5
|Fulton
|518
|10
|Genesee
|1,076
|48
|Greene
|710
|15
|Hamilton
|47
|1
|Herkimer
|731
|22
|Jefferson
|586
|20
|Lewis
|380
|12
|Livingston
|738
|24
|Madison
|963
|12
|Monroe
|16,060
|400
|Montgomery
|510
|16
|Nassau
|61,162
|461
|Niagara
|4,019
|145
|NYC
|314,548
|2,569
|Oneida
|5,084
|114
|Onondaga
|10,995
|191
|Ontario
|1,354
|28
|Orange
|17,075
|184
|Orleans
|634
|4
|Oswego
|1,684
|59
|Otsego
|649
|17
|Putnam
|2,884
|40
|Rensselaer
|1,795
|49
|Rockland
|21,845
|213
|Saratoga
|2,370
|77
|Schenectady
|2,555
|74
|Schoharie
|208
|11
|Schuyler
|320
|4
|Seneca
|320
|11
|St. Lawrence
|874
|24
|Steuben
|1,824
|27
|Suffolk
|61,681
|609
|Sullivan
|2,210
|8
|Tioga
|1,153
|4
|Tompkins
|1,139
|21
|Ulster
|3,434
|53
|Warren
|595
|12
|Washington
|457
|5
|Wayne
|1,175
|27
|Westchester
|51,220
|527
|Wyoming
|564
|18
|Yates
|269
|4
Deaths:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|2
|Bronx
|3
|Broome
|2
|Chemung
|4
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Livingston
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|5
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|3
|Richmond
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|4
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2
Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates
|FOCUS ZONE
|11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|11/22- 11/28 % Positive
|Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|Current 7-day Rolling average
|Erie orange-zone focus area % positive
|7.22%
|7.30%
|7.20%
|7.20%
|7.43%
|7.77%
|Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|5.34%
|7.36%
|6.83%
|6.83%
|6.61%
|7.73%
|Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|5.10%
|4.44%
|7.35%
|7.35%
|7.89%
|7.80%
|Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive
|4.41%
|4.17%
|6.59%
|6.59%
|7.04%
|7.32%
|Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|5.95%
|3.58%
|5.62%
|5.62%
|6.44%
|6.81%
|Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.26%
|5.34%
|6.13%
|6.13%
|5.98%
|5.91%
|Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|6.03%
|4.50%
|5.09%
|5.09%
|5.13%
|5.17%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.40%
|3.40%
|3.61%
|3.61%
|3.78%
|3.98%
|Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.81%
|3.52%
|4.47%
|4.47%
|4.74%
|5.00%
|Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|3.80%
|4.70%
|4.64%
|4.64%
|4.81%
|5.04%
|Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.92%
|3.70%
|5.64%
|5.64%
|5.73%
|6.13%
|Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.55%
|3.39%
|3.94%
|3.94%
|4.23%
|4.52%
|Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive
|4.59%
|4.71%
|6.46%
|6.46%
|7.03%
|7.28%
|Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive
|5.24%
|4.96%
|4.75%
|4.75%
|5.09%
|5.66%
|Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.75%
|3.61%
|4.08%
|4.08%
|4.18%
|4.55%
|Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|10.81%
|5.60%
|3.10%
|3.10%
|3.74%
|5.44%
|Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.81%
|5.41%
|3.81%
|3.81%
|4.78%
|5.28%
|Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|8.07%
|7.89%
|8.57%
|8.57%
|7.76%
|7.30%
|Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.23%
|3.39%
|3.40%
|3.40%
|3.73%
|3.84%
|Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.69%
|3.69%
|3.93%
|3.93%
|4.34%
|4.39%
|Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.64%
|4.15%
|5.12%
|5.12%
|5.54%
|6.14%
|Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|9.26%
|5.69%
|7.00%
|7.00%
|6.68%
|6.76%
|Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.80%
|4.85%
|3.49%
|3.49%
|2.87%
|2.95%
|Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|10.36%
|7.15%
|7.23%
|7.23%
|8.43%
|9.55%
|Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|9.88%
|10.22%
|9.96%
|9.96%
|10.65%
|10.03%
|Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|8.47%
|8.27%
|7.05%
|7.05%
|6.38%
|5.55%
|Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.48%
|4.11%
|4.84%
|4.84%
|5.03%
|4.75%
|Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|6.46%
|5.68%
|5.44%
|5.44%
|6.19%
|6.51%
|Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive
|9.34%
|7.59%
|7.21%
|7.21%
|7.91%
|8.54%
