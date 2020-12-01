Governor Cuomo gives COVID update for Dec. 1

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The City of Saratoga Springs City Council unanimously adopted the 2021 budget on Monday. The general fund operating budget totals $46.226M, compared to the 2020 budget of nearly $49M. Each department offered efficient and resourceful reductions, including the maintaining of employee wages at 2020 rates for the entire year, according to the council.

This flexible budget will go in to effect on Jan. 1 and can be amended in early 2021 as opportunities arise.