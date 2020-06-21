Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update for NYS

Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York City will reportedly enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are always available here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Hospitalizations: 1,142
  • Deaths: 15
  • ICU Hospitalizations: 332

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
New York City1.10%1.10%1.20%
Capital Region1.00%0.70%0.40%
Central New York1.30%0.60%0.90%
Finger Lakes1.00%1.10%0.40%
Long Island0.80%1.10%1.00%
Hudson Valley1.10%1.10%1.00%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.80%1.00%
North Country0.10%0.40%0.20%
Southern Tier0.20%0.40%0.30%
Western New York0.70%0.80%0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0541
Allegany580
Broome6683
Cattaraugus1152
Cayuga1080
Chautauqua1161
Chemung1390
Chenango1390
Clinton1000
Columbia4510
Cortland440
Delaware900
Dutchess4,13811
Erie7,00424
Essex410
Franklin270
Fulton2430
Genesee2220
Greene2561
Hamilton60
Herkimer1362
Jefferson841
Lewis231
Livingston1230
Madison3452
Monroe3,49811
Montgomery1060
Nassau41,47936
Niagara1,1924
NYC212,446385
Oneida1,39315
Onondaga2,66622
Ontario2401
Orange10,64810
Orleans2761
Oswego1734
Otsego820
Putnam1,3010
Rensselaer5243
Rockland13,5049
Saratoga5332
Schenectady7545
Schoharie571
Schuyler120
Seneca640
St. Lawrence2160
Steuben2610
Suffolk40,97264
Sullivan1,4372
Tioga1400
Tompkins1751
Ulster1,7544
Warren2610
Washington2440
Wayne1430
Westchester34,52135
Wyoming930
Yates410

