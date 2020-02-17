Interactive Radar

Governor Cuomo defends Green Light Law

(NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo said the federal government wants access to the DMV’s data base, which would then give them access to information on the illegal immigrants in the state, but the governor will not allow it.

In response, the governor said the federal government has banned New Yorkers from applying for a Trusted Travelers program, which allows vetted travelers to pass through border and airport security faster.

Cuomo said he and President Trump are working on a compromise and may have a solution soon.

