Governor Cuomo declares Marylou Whitney day in New York State

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo appeared at the Saratoga Race Course on Saturday to honor the late Marylou Whitney, known as the “Queen of Saratoga.”

“It’s my honor,” Governor Cuomo said, “to proclaim today as Marylou Whitney day in the state of New York.”

The Governor also announced that, to honor Marylou’s legacy, a permanent pavilion will be built in her name on the Oklahoma backstretch.

Marylou Whitney was also inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame on Friday. The clubhouse entrance at the track was also renamed in her honor.

Track goers donned Marylou’s signature pink on Saturday. News10 asked Ann Fostock, who described herself as a personal friend of Marylou, if the Queen of Saratoga would approve of her pink outfit.

” I think she would,” Fostock told News10, “and she would tell me if she didn’t.”