Governor Cuomo changes time of New York State history month

(NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo has signed legislation changing the time of New York State history month.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, changes New York State history month from November to October. The thought behind this change being that many historical sites and organizations are closed in November and by changing the month to October, will allow more people the opportunity to learn about the state’s history.

“New York has deep historical roots and a cultural uniqueness, and history month is a great time to explore them,” Governor Cuomo said. “Given that many historic sites and cultural organizations are closed in November, it makes sense to designate October as our state’s history month – giving people more opportunities to experience and learn about New York’s contributions to our nation’s progress and the arts.”