Governor Cuomo calls for state and local aid in stimulus package

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on Republican members of New York’s Congressional Delegation to fight for state and local aid in the upcoming federal stimulus package

In a press conference earlier, the Governor claimed the end of the $600 unemployment check is going to “cause havoc” and “tremendous distress” for people.

“I call on all Republican electeds in this state to stand united with the people of the state, encouraging support for New York State. We have about a $14 billion loss of revenue. We have about a $5 billion cost of this COVID virus. We know that we’d have to have drastic budget cuts if we don’t get aid. So I’d ask the Republican congresspeople, put your politics aside. Stand up, call on your colleagues to actually do the right thing and represent the people of the state rather than your political party, and do it as loudly as you play politics for your party. Because if we don’t get state aid from Washington it’s going to be a very bad situation for this state and the people in this state.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Congress is expected to outline plans for a second stimulus package this week.

