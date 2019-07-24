Governor Cuomo announces transformation projects for Albany’s Clinton Square

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: City of Albany

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced 12 projects for Albany’s Clinton Square neighborhood as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award.

Cuomo says the investments in Clinton Square will enhance the neighborhood’s role as the heart of the Capital Region and highlight the area’s natural landmarks and attractions, events and entertainment, and thriving arts scene. 

The investments are part of the Governor’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities for the Capital Region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play