Gov. Cuomo announces lowest rate of hospitalizations/deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Friday that the state has reached the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thursday, state health officials reported 42 people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just eight weeks ago. The number of total hospitalizations was also down Thursday to 2,728 from a reported record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic.  

“We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started – 42 people passed yesterday. While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day,” Governor Cuomo said. “The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks. Today’s achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together.”

The Governor also confirmed 1,075 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 376,208 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 376,208 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,94111
Allegany512
Broome60512
Cattaraugus921
Cayuga982
Chautauqua972
Chemung1370
Chenango1330
Clinton970
Columbia41111
Cortland410
Delaware842
Dutchess3,98422
Erie6,35951
Essex380
Franklin230
Fulton2194
Genesee2050
Greene2421
Hamilton50
Herkimer1152
Jefferson751
Lewis200
Livingston1211
Madison3234
Monroe3,11736
Montgomery960
Nassau40,79784
Niagara1,09914
NYC205,940534
Oneida1,0778
Onondaga2,32934
Ontario2191
Orange10,48413
Orleans2470
Oswego1120
Otsego730
Putnam1,2702
Rensselaer4972
Rockland13,29717
Saratoga4963
Schenectady7065
Schoharie510
Schuyler120
Seneca611
St. Lawrence2070
Steuben2461
Suffolk40,23986
Sullivan1,4094
Tioga1341
Tompkins1672
Ulster1,7117
Warren2560
Washington2402
Wayne1221
Westchester33,85487
Wyoming881
Yates390

