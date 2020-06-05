Gov. Cuomo announces lowest rate of hospitalizations/deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Friday that the state has reached the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Thursday, state health officials reported 42 people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just eight weeks ago. The number of total hospitalizations was also down Thursday to 2,728 from a reported record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic.
“We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started – 42 people passed yesterday. While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day,” Governor Cuomo said. “The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks. Today’s achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together.”
The Governor also confirmed 1,075 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 376,208 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 376,208 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,941
|11
|Allegany
|51
|2
|Broome
|605
|12
|Cattaraugus
|92
|1
|Cayuga
|98
|2
|Chautauqua
|97
|2
|Chemung
|137
|0
|Chenango
|133
|0
|Clinton
|97
|0
|Columbia
|411
|11
|Cortland
|41
|0
|Delaware
|84
|2
|Dutchess
|3,984
|22
|Erie
|6,359
|51
|Essex
|38
|0
|Franklin
|23
|0
|Fulton
|219
|4
|Genesee
|205
|0
|Greene
|242
|1
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|115
|2
|Jefferson
|75
|1
|Lewis
|20
|0
|Livingston
|121
|1
|Madison
|323
|4
|Monroe
|3,117
|36
|Montgomery
|96
|0
|Nassau
|40,797
|84
|Niagara
|1,099
|14
|NYC
|205,940
|534
|Oneida
|1,077
|8
|Onondaga
|2,329
|34
|Ontario
|219
|1
|Orange
|10,484
|13
|Orleans
|247
|0
|Oswego
|112
|0
|Otsego
|73
|0
|Putnam
|1,270
|2
|Rensselaer
|497
|2
|Rockland
|13,297
|17
|Saratoga
|496
|3
|Schenectady
|706
|5
|Schoharie
|51
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|61
|1
|St. Lawrence
|207
|0
|Steuben
|246
|1
|Suffolk
|40,239
|86
|Sullivan
|1,409
|4
|Tioga
|134
|1
|Tompkins
|167
|2
|Ulster
|1,711
|7
|Warren
|256
|0
|Washington
|240
|2
|Wayne
|122
|1
|Westchester
|33,854
|87
|Wyoming
|88
|1
|Yates
|39
|0
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- NYS Office of Children and Family Services respond to comptroller report on late contracts with non-profits
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- City of Pittsfield to resume all parking enforcement operations
- Warren County coronavirus update Friday, June 5
- Gov. Cuomo announces lowest rate of hospitalizations/deaths since coronavirus pandemic began