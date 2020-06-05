Gov. Cuomo announces lowest rate of hospitalizations/deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Friday that the state has reached the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thursday, state health officials reported 42 people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just eight weeks ago. The number of total hospitalizations was also down Thursday to 2,728 from a reported record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic.

“We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started – 42 people passed yesterday. While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day,” Governor Cuomo said. “The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks. Today’s achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together.”

The Governor also confirmed 1,075 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 376,208 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 376,208 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,941 11 Allegany 51 2 Broome 605 12 Cattaraugus 92 1 Cayuga 98 2 Chautauqua 97 2 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 133 0 Clinton 97 0 Columbia 411 11 Cortland 41 0 Delaware 84 2 Dutchess 3,984 22 Erie 6,359 51 Essex 38 0 Franklin 23 0 Fulton 219 4 Genesee 205 0 Greene 242 1 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 115 2 Jefferson 75 1 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 121 1 Madison 323 4 Monroe 3,117 36 Montgomery 96 0 Nassau 40,797 84 Niagara 1,099 14 NYC 205,940 534 Oneida 1,077 8 Onondaga 2,329 34 Ontario 219 1 Orange 10,484 13 Orleans 247 0 Oswego 112 0 Otsego 73 0 Putnam 1,270 2 Rensselaer 497 2 Rockland 13,297 17 Saratoga 496 3 Schenectady 706 5 Schoharie 51 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 61 1 St. Lawrence 207 0 Steuben 246 1 Suffolk 40,239 86 Sullivan 1,409 4 Tioga 134 1 Tompkins 167 2 Ulster 1,711 7 Warren 256 0 Washington 240 2 Wayne 122 1 Westchester 33,854 87 Wyoming 88 1 Yates 39 0

