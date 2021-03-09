New Yorkers 60+ eligible for COVID vaccines starting Wednesday

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced additional COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Tuesday. The expanded eligibility includes those 60 and older, as well as additional public workers.

“The supply is increasing. If the supply is increasing, we can then increase the distribution levels,” Cuomo said.

Along with New Yorkers over 60, some public-facing essential workers are also eligible to receive the vaccine at any vaccination site beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

A representative from AARP New York says the organization is hoping to see the vaccine expanded to those 50 and older, but says this is a step in the right direction.

“I have heard from a few folks and they are excited. People who are 60 and older have been waiting for this to be expanded, especially if they don’t have any pre-existing conditions,” says Erin Mitchell, AARP New York Director of Engagement.

The expanded eligibility also includes additional public employees, including DMV, sanitation and social workers. These individuals will become eligible next Wednesday, March 17th.

With the increased eligibility, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin hopes the requirements to receive the vaccine continue to ease, “Just open it up because we’re spending hours and hours, sometimes every day, to give a shot to. But we’re limited in who we can give that shot to.”