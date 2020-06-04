Governor Cuomo announces expanded coronavirus testing amid protests; emergency insurance relief for vandalized businesses

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Thursday the state is expanding COVID-19 testing criteria to include any person who attended any of the recent protests across the state.

The Governor said he is encouraging anyone who attended a protest to get a test. Additional information on where and how to get tested can be found here.

The Governor also said the State Department of Financial Services will issue an emergency regulation to help businesses and consumers who suffered damage from looting and vandalism by requiring New York State-regulated insurance companies to expedite the resolution and payment of related insurance claims based on similar emergency relief applied in the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy.

The Governor says additional relief provided by the emergency regulation will include allowing policyholders to make immediate repairs to damaged property if necessary to protect health or safety, and to submit claims with reasonable proof of loss, including photos, so businesses do not have to wait for police reports to file a claim.

The emergency regulation will also reportedly offer small businesses and consumers the option to resolve disputes through an impartial mediation process paid for by the applicable insurer.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced that schools will be allowed to hold drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies this year. The State will reportedly look at reexamine socially-distanced outdoor commencements at a later time.

Medical schools statewide will also reportedly be allowed to reopen on June 22, following proper precautions, in order to safely get ready for and welcome new medical students this summer and fall.

In addition to medical schools reopening, the Governor announced the Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter phase two of reopening on Tuesday, June 9 along with Long Island slated to enter phase two of reopening on Wednesday, June 10 after a review of regional date by global public health experts.

“Testing is the most immediate data we have on where we are in this pandemic, giving us a fast snapshot of how many people are being infected,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our numbers have been going down every day, but now we have tens of thousands of people who have been protesting statewide that could lead to new spread of the virus. We’re going to open the testing facilities for all people who were at a protest statewide and encourage any individual who attended any protest to be responsible and get tested.”

Lastly, the Governor confirmed 1,048 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 375,133 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 375,133 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,930 10 Allegany 49 0 Broome 593 4 Cattaraugus 91 1 Cayuga 96 0 Chautauqua 95 6 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 133 0 Clinton 97 0 Columbia 400 1 Cortland 41 0 Delaware 82 0 Dutchess 3,962 11 Erie 6,308 74 Essex 38 0 Franklin 23 0 Fulton 215 2 Genesee 205 3 Greene 241 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 113 0 Jefferson 74 0 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 120 0 Madison 319 0 Monroe 3,081 33 Montgomery 96 2 Nassau 40,713 69 Niagara 1,085 18 NYC 205,406 534 Oneida 1,069 11 Onondaga 2,295 39 Ontario 218 3 Orange 10,471 11 Orleans 247 1 Oswego 112 0 Otsego 73 0 Putnam 1,268 4 Rensselaer 495 0 Rockland 13,280 21 Saratoga 493 4 Schenectady 701 0 Schoharie 51 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 60 0 St. Lawrence 207 1 Steuben 245 2 Suffolk 40,153 91 Sullivan 1,405 12 Tioga 133 0 Tompkins 165 0 Ulster 1,704 3 Warren 256 0 Washington 238 0 Wayne 121 1 Westchester 33,767 76 Wyoming 87 0 Yates 39 0

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES