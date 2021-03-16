Construction on Albany Skyway beginning in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced that construction on the Albany Skyway, a new elevated park in the state’s capital, will begin this month.

The Skyway project will help to better utilize the underused Clinton Avenue ramp off northbound I-787 and Quay Street in Albany into an elevated, linear park that is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

When finished, the Albany Skyway will help to expand recreational and retail opportunities in the City of Albany as well as provide a new, safe way for pedestrians and cyclists to reach the Corning Riverfront Park and the Mohawk Hudson Bike Trail. The New York State Department of Transportation will reportedly oversee construction of the park.

“The Albany Skyway project will open the door for residents and visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Hudson River waterfront and provide a gateway to explore all that the City of Albany has to offer – from historical landmarks to recreational opportunities,” Governor Cuomo said. “This exciting and transformational project will foster ample opportunity for local economic development and provide residents and visitors with another reason to enjoy New York’s capital city and region.”

The $13 million project will repurpose the underused Clinton Avenue ramp as a landscaped multi-use park for pedestrians and bicyclists. The approximately half-mile-long Skyway will reportedly be fully accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“There is an intricate link between tourism, economic development and transportation, and no greater champion of this dynamic than Governor Cuomo,” said New York Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “The Department of Transportation is committed to providing sustainable and accessible transportation projects that connect communities and help grow our economy and we look forward to delivering this transformational project, which repurposes a portion of infrastructure in a way that strengthens the natural bonds that tie the Capital Region to the Hudson River and provides access for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the waterfront’s scenic grandeur.”

“The Albany Skyway will provide one of the most historically underserved census tracts in our region with a revitalized park, new economic opportunities, and a welcoming gateway between the Hudson River waterfront, Clinton Square, Arbor Hill, and Sheridan Hollow,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Thank you to everyone who helped champion this project thus far, including Governor Cuomo, NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez, NYS Senate Vice President Pro Tempore Breslin, Assemblymember Fahy, Assemblymember McDonald, and Councilmember Love – helping to ensure that one of the most transformational projects in our city in decades will become a reality.”