Governor Cuomo announces Capital Region set to enter phase three of reopening on June 17

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Saturday that Western New York is expected to enter Phase three of reopening June 16 and the Capital Region is expected to enter Phase three of reopening on June 17 after a review of regional data by global public health experts.

The Governor said the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down Friday to the lowest level since March 20 to 1,734. Thirty-two people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.

Additionally, the Governor announced signed legislation (S.8275-A/A.10348) suspending the forfeiture of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 state of emergency, aligning with the Executive Order issued by the Governor on May 14, 2020. Over 44 million Americans across the United States have applied for unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number is reportedly expected to grow as the pandemic continues. People who have had forfeit penalties placed against them from past claims are currently not able to collect unemployment benefits. The Governor said the new law will allow those people to collect benefits even if forfeit penalties have been placed against them.

The Governor also signed legislation (S.8415/A.10446-A) repealing criminalization of wearing a mask in public. The Governor had previously issued an Executive Order requiring that New Yorkers wear face coverings while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The new law will reportedly remove any legal conflicts with the outdated provision banning the wearing of masks in public and the Governor’s Executive Order.

“As we look ahead, Western New York is expected to move to Phase 3 this Tuesday and the Capital Region should move to Phase 3 on Wednesday. But as usual, we have to stay smart and continue proceeding with caution. Look around the nation and look at the spikes other states are experiencing – we’re not in a vacuum,” Governor Cuomo said. “In just about half the states, infection rates are climbing up. New York is the anomaly – we reopened and our rates continue to come down, but only because we continue to remain smart and vigilant in this fight against the COVID virus.”

State Health Officials report out of the 70,840 tests conducted in New York State Friday, only 916, or 1.29%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY New York City 1.70% 1.50% 1.70% Capital Region 0.60% 0.50% 0.70% Central New York 1.30% 0.60% 1.20% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.60% 0.60% Long Island 0.90% 1.00% 1.00% Hudson Valley 0.80% 1.10% 1.30% Mohawk Valley 0.90% 0.80% 1.00% North Country 0.30% 0.20% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.30% 0.20% Western New York 1.30% 1.40% 1.10%

The Governor also confirmed 916 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 382,630 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 382,630 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,016 9 Allegany 54 1 Broome 647 3 Cattaraugus 101 0 Cayuga 103 0 Chautauqua 106 0 Chemung 138 0 Chenango 138 0 Clinton 98 0 Columbia 431 3 Cortland 42 0 Delaware 88 0 Dutchess 4,049 14 Erie 6,753 36 Essex 40 0 Franklin 25 1 Fulton 232 1 Genesee 212 0 Greene 250 1 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 128 1 Jefferson 81 1 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 122 1 Madison 333 0 Monroe 3,340 20 Montgomery 103 0 Nassau 41,172 58 Niagara 1154 11 NYC 209,493 539 Oneida 1253 16 Onondaga 2,498 24 Ontario 230 0 Orange 10,563 5 Orleans 261 1 Oswego 122 2 Otsego 80 2 Putnam 1,285 3 Rensselaer 511 1 Rockland 13,411 15 Saratoga 514 0 Schenectady 723 2 Schoharie 54 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 63 0 St. Lawrence 214 0 Steuben 255 1 Suffolk 40,615 56 Sullivan 1,430 2 Tioga 137 0 Tompkins 173 1 Ulster 1,739 5 Warren 257 0 Washington 242 0 Wayne 131 2 Westchester 34,253 78 Wyoming 91 0 Yates 39 0

Business guidance for phase three of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

