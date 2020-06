BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to tour their COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and primary care practice on Friday morning.

Watch Live at 11 a.m.

Baker will visit the center with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar at 11 a.m.

After the visit, Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, and Secretary Azar will have a roundtable discussion on the Commonwealth’s phased reopening with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.