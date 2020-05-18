Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Governor Baker to announce the re-opening plan for Massachusetts

News
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 11 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to unveil phase 1 update on the re-opening plan for the state of Massachusetts Monday morning.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the State House around 11 a.m.

With houses of worship potentially re-opening, The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released new safety standards for churches.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths as of Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak