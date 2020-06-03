Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants in phase two starting Thursday

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday, outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two including: the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York, can reopen for outdoor dining starting Thursday, June 4. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, and all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

The Governor also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor had previously announced that the state would allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near future, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (4 counties do not have hospitals).

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

Additionally, the Governor confirmed 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 374,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,920 20 Allegany 49 1 Broome 589 11 Cattaraugus 90 1 Cayuga 96 3 Chautauqua 89 3 Chemung 137 0 Chenango 133 0 Clinton 97 0 Columbia 399 8 Cortland 41 0 Delaware 82 0 Dutchess 3,951 15 Erie 6,234 61 Essex 38 0 Franklin 23 0 Fulton 213 1 Genesee 202 0 Greene 241 0 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 113 2 Jefferson 74 0 Lewis 20 0 Livingston 120 1 Madison 319 2 Monroe 3,048 59 Montgomery 94 1 Nassau 40,644 72 Niagara 1,067 19 NYC 204,872 495 Oneida 1,058 9 Onondaga 2,256 28 Ontario 215 6 Orange 10,460 11 Orleans 246 5 Oswego 112 2 Otsego 73 0 Putnam 1,264 2 Rensselaer 495 2 Rockland 13,259 36 Saratoga 489 5 Schenectady 701 5 Schoharie 51 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 60 1 St. Lawrence 206 1 Steuben 243 1 Suffolk 40,062 82 Sullivan 1,393 1 Tioga 133 2 Tompkins 165 1 Ulster 1,701 5 Warren 256 1 Washington 238 1 Wayne 120 4 Westchester 33,691 58 Wyoming 87 1 Yates 39 0

