ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced federal funding will be used to assist low-income families with children. Over $12 million will be administered through the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.

The funding will provide a one-time Family Economic Support payment to households with children aged 17 and under. Qualifying households will receive approximately $100 in assistance.

“Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York has qualified for additional funding that went unused by other states,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This federal funding further helps households that suffered from the economic toll caused by the pandemic and gives these families a quick infusion of cash to assist with their expenses.”

In 2022, New York State used some of its Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund money to help low-income families. In February of 2022, $19 million was used from the fund to provide households on public assistance or those who received SNAP benefits with $140 for each child aged three or under to defray the cost of diapers.

In May of the same year, the fund provided approximately 216,000 families with public assistance with a child 17 or younger with a payment of $250 to help pay for housing expenses, bills, and other needs. OTDA has also previously provided $12.7 million from the fund to support low-income survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“These one-time payments will help ensure that low-income families can have some financial relief in covering their household expenses,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in a statement. The payments will be issued beginning on Tuesday, October 17. Eligible families will be notified by mail that they will be receiving the payment.