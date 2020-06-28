Governor announces applications now open for the “Restoration of Honor Act”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Applications are now open for the Restoration of Honor Act, which allows veterans who were denied honorable discharges due to their LGBTQ identity to have their New York State veterans’ benefits restored.

Making the announcement on the 50th anniversary of New York City’s first Pride march, Governor Cuomo emphasized the importance of standing with both the LGBTQ community and the state’s veterans.

Restoring state benefits to LGBTQ veterans who were denied honorable discharge simply for being who they are is the right thing to do and an appropriate way to show our appreciation for their service to this country. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Along with restoring benefit eligibility for veterans who received discharges for discriminatory policies, such as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the act also restores benefits for veterans who suffered from military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Governor also announced an action by the New York State Department of Financial Services that will further protect LGBTQ New Yorkers from discrimination in healthcare.

New York continues to lead the way on equality and justice, and as communities across this nation are rallying for urgent reforms we must continue to build on our progress including by repealing the discriminatory ‘walking while trans’ statute that invariably hurts transgender people of color. Governor Andrew Cuomo

The DFS has issued guidance to insurers outlining their responsibilities when it comes to not discriminating based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression or transgender status and preventive care and screenings. The department says it will monitor compliance with non-discrimination requirements and take action against issuers that breach them.

