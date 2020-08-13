Governor announces $1 million mobile addiction treatment expansion

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has announced close to $1 million in funding to expand mobile addiction treatment services. A total of $972,717 will be split between five addiction treatment service providers which will enable them to purchase and operate mobile treatment vehicles.

Funding is being administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports and was awarded through the federal State Opioid Response Grant.

“As we continue our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard public health, we must remain mindful of the ongoing opioid epidemic. This impactful investment in addiction treatment services will help to ensure underserved communities have the necessary resources to expand New Yorkers’ access to often live-saving services as we battle the deadly scourge of addiction.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

It is hoped the initiative will expand the availability and access to addiction treatment services in underserved regions of the state.

The funding is being split amongst the following providers:

Finger Lakes:

Huther Doyle: $215,488

Long Island:

Central Nassau Guidance: $208,554

New York City:

Bridging Access to Care: $225,000

Southern Tier:

Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency: $100,000

Western NY:

Best Self: $223,675

Two types of mobile treatment vehicles are currently used in New York State. Modified vans are used to provide one-on-one, group and telephone counseling, while “mobile clinics” provide a full array of outpatient services, with bathrooms, exam space and tele-practice capability.

State Heroin and Opioid Task Force co-chair, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul reiterated the government’s commitment to help those struggling with addiction:

“We are committed to investing in treatment services across the state to help individuals and families struggling with addiction. This funding to expand mobile treatment will help to ensure critical access to care and services needed in five regions of the state. We want to make sure people have access to the resources and services they need to lead healthy and safe lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in New York.” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

Co-Chair of the State Heroin and Opioid Task Force

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

