Governor Andrew Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo reported the lowest number of intensive care patients since March 16 during Saturday’s coronavirus update.
“New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”
Here’s the latest breakdown in cases.
- Patient Hospitalization – 646 (-4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 91 (+34)
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 149 (-7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 72,632 (+80)
- Deaths – 10
- Total Deaths – 25,103
Of the 71,466 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.6%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|North Country
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.1%
|1.0%
The Governor also confirmed 750 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 411,200 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 411,200 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,438
|12
|Allegany
|74
|0
|Broome
|966
|12
|Cattaraugus
|150
|0
|Cayuga
|139
|2
|Chautauqua
|216
|4
|Chemung
|160
|2
|Chenango
|203
|7
|Clinton
|119
|2
|Columbia
|500
|2
|Cortland
|84
|2
|Delaware
|98
|1
|Dutchess
|4,412
|4
|Erie
|8,282
|48
|Essex
|54
|0
|Franklin
|42
|0
|Fulton
|270
|2
|Genesee
|261
|0
|Greene
|279
|1
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Herkimer
|224
|1
|Jefferson
|126
|3
|Lewis
|34
|0
|Livingston
|162
|1
|Madison
|390
|0
|Monroe
|4,569
|32
|Montgomery
|147
|1
|Nassau
|42,915
|55
|Niagara
|1420
|12
|NYC
|223,532
|340
|Oneida
|2,000
|10
|Onondaga
|3,378
|18
|Ontario
|338
|1
|Orange
|10,994
|18
|Orleans
|289
|0
|Oswego
|236
|2
|Otsego
|103
|1
|Putnam
|1,403
|4
|Rensselaer
|681
|5
|Rockland
|13,837
|7
|Saratoga
|679
|14
|Schenectady
|975
|20
|Schoharie
|67
|0
|Schuyler
|20
|0
|Seneca
|83
|0
|St. Lawrence
|257
|3
|Steuben
|288
|3
|Suffolk
|42,822
|49
|Sullivan
|1,476
|1
|Tioga
|178
|2
|Tompkins
|223
|2
|Ulster
|1,916
|4
|Warren
|293
|1
|Washington
|252
|0
|Wayne
|240
|1
|Westchester
|35,738
|38
|Wyoming
|110
|0
|Yates
|51
|0
