GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The tractor-trailer that was stuck under the Maple Avenue Bridge has been removed from underneath. Crews removing the trailer have taken a break for the night and plan to take it away from the street on Saturday, December 23.

The explosion from the compressed gas inside the trailer sent flames over 200 feet in the air and shook communities miles away. Those nearby said it was terrifying.

“We felt it. You could absolutely. I honestly thought it was a terrorist attack on the air base up there,” described Harvey Williams.

The fireball that engulfed the bridge and plunged a neighborhood into the dark has become a long cleanup process. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara asked how this could have been prevented.

“What I talked to the governor’s office about is being proactive and making the investments if we can do them to prevent these altogether. If it is a big change, a structural change, and we can’t do preventative measures, then we need to start doing that now.”

Assemblyman Santabarbara is introducing a bill in the coming days that would warn drivers of low bridges with their GPS or phone. “We all see the warnings if there’s a flash flood or something. It comes up on that phone. It grabs your attention. The signs should work. Years ago, they were very effective. They are not as effective today. Again, due to technology.”

“A lot of this is driver education. You’re supposed to know what the signs mean. You’re supposed to know the height of your trailer and you’re supposed to know if you can clear it or not,” stated Santabarbara.

Another bill cosponsored by the assemblymember has already been signed into law that requires the Department of Transportation to report bridge strikes. While this is not the bridge in Glenville that has been hit the most, there have been three strikes on Maple Avenue just this fall.

“It’s clear what the state did at the Glenridge Road Bridge has lessened the impact there. But, it seems to have increased it here,” said Glenville Town Supervisor, Chris Koetzle.

When the tractor-trailer collided with the Maple Avenue Bridge, a train was passing overhead. Berkshire Eastern operates the rail line, inspected the bridge, and completed a stress test with two locomotives. They confirmed the rail line is now reopened.

Santabarbara said the railroad company should be concerned as well. “This should be a wake-up call to them that maybe they want to come to the table after seeing this and say, hey, this is beneficial for everyone. Let’s all be a part of the solution.”

Koetzle said Maple Avenue may reopen sometime on Saturday, December 23. He recommends traveling through Rexford in the meantime.