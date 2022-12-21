ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to require employers to post the salaries of all advertised jobs and promotions in the state. Hochul says the disparity in wages between men and women, especially women of color, led to this law being signed. “This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York’s workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color,” says Hochul .

The Department of Labor says that when median wages of men and women who worked full time were compared, women, on average made only 83 percent of what men made. “Many women of color were paid even less,” the Department of Labor said. “For example, Black women were paid 64 percent, and Hispanic women (of any race) were paid 57 percent of what white non-Hispanic men were paid.”

Hochul’s office says this new law, which takes effect 270 days after being signed, “will empower workers with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and help level the playing field for all workers.”