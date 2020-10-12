Gov. Scott on thwarted kidnapping of Michigan governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott on Friday addressed the thwarted plot in Michigan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and members of her family, saying he feels well-protected in Vermont.

However, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said there are threats made to Vermont’s elected and appointed officials every year. He said the Scott administration doesn’t discuss the details of those threats.

Schirling said that Vermont, unlike Michigan, did not see an increase in violence during the lockdowns. Scott commended the FBI and local law enforcement who were able to thwart the plot against Whitmer.

“I want to stress where we are today as a country, we’re so polarized. We’re so divided,” he said. “We need to heal that, and we do that by being better people, by being better role models to tamp down the rhetoric, to try to find ways to work together. And it doesn’t mean that we don’t disagree. But it does mean that we do so civilly and respectfully.”

Scott says the situation is a reminder of the importance of public safety and law enforcement.

