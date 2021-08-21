Scott agrees with leaving Afghanistan, but not with Biden’s withdrawal

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Governor Scott says he agrees with President Biden’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan which he calls “unwinnable”.

However, Scott says he does not agree with how the president chose to withdraw troops.

“I think we have a moral obligation to make sure that we protect those who help protect us for those 20 years, who are living in that country,” Scott said. “And we probably should have stayed a little bit longer to make sure they got out first.”

Scott says his administration has reached out to the federal government over the past few days to let them know Vermont is “willing and able” to accept refugees.