Scott agrees with leaving Afghanistan, but not with Biden’s withdrawal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Governor Scott says he agrees with President Biden’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan which he calls “unwinnable”.
However, Scott says he does not agree with how the president chose to withdraw troops.
“I think we have a moral obligation to make sure that we protect those who help protect us for those 20 years, who are living in that country,” Scott said. “And we probably should have stayed a little bit longer to make sure they got out first.”
Scott says his administration has reached out to the federal government over the past few days to let them know Vermont is “willing and able” to accept refugees.
