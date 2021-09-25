Gov. Hochul visits Glens Falls to announce 11 new Climate Smart communities

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Saturday announced the latest round of communities to achieve certification as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program, which supports local efforts to meet the economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change.

By taking meaningful steps to mitigate and adapt to climate change, 11 local governments have reportedly met the criteria to be recognized as leaders for the first time. Additionally, three communities already in the program recertified and increased the number of certification points earned during the most recent round of review.



The actions announced Saturday during Climate Week 2021 are said to support New York’s ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA. The announcement was made in the city of Glens Falls, which achieved bronze-level Climate Smart certification.



“Our Climate Smart Communities program empowers local governments to take bold action to meet the challenges driven by our changing climate, and I commend these communities for implementing effective measures to help meet the ambitious goals of New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and for setting an example for other municipalities to follow,” Gov. Hochul said. “I particularly wish to congratulate the town of New Castle, New York’s very first community to adopt the Climate Smart Community pledge, on achieving certified-bronze status and bringing us one step closer to a cleaner, greener future.”

New York’s newly certified (and recertified) Climate Smart Communities listed by region:

Capital District

Albany County (bronze)

City of Glens Falls (bronze)

Town of Queensbury (bronze)



Long Island

Town of East Hampton (recertified bronze)



Mid-Hudson

Village of Ardsley (bronze)

Town of Gardiner (bronze)

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson (recertified silver)

Town of New Castle (bronze)

City of Poughkeepsie (bronze)

Town of Poughkeepsie (bronze)

Town of Woodstock (recertified bronze)



North County

Town of Potsdam (bronze)

Village of Potsdam (bronze)



Western New York

Erie County (silver)

Town of Grand Island (bronze)



“From devastating hurricanes pummeling the East Coast, to destructive wildfires consuming communities out west, climate change demands that we take action. We need an all-hands-on-deck approach that requires contributions from all levels of government. I applaud these newly certified Climate Smart Communities helping to combat the climate crisis by acting locally and bolstering New York State’s national climate leadership,” said DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos.